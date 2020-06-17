By Ayya Lmahamad

The State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance has launched new electronic service "Online queue for passengers (COVID-19)" for passengers to undergo coronavirus test, the agency’s press service reported on June 16.

The service will notify ticket owners the time for their COVID-19 tests.

To prevent coronavirus infection in the territory of the country, passengers using domestic flights of Azerbaijan Airlines must pass COVID-19 test before the flight.

Thus, first citizens should enter the ticket number in order to check it under the section “Check the ticket”.

After confirming the ticket, citizen should click the field “Make an appointment”, in order to determine the appropriate date and time for test.

In this case, the information on the screen will contain the name and address of the medical facility the citizen should visit, as well as the date and time of the examination.

A citizen may change the examination time in the same way as above. In this case, the previous date should be deleted.

“Citizens must note that they can only choose to have an appointment on the compulsory health insurance platform within the range that will be provided according to the date of the flight. Thus, it will not be possible to make an appointment 48 hours prior to the flight date. You must be tested for COVID-19 at least 48 hours before the flight and at earliest 96 hours before departure,” the agency has said addressing residents.

It should be noted that the citizen visiting a medical institution must present an identity card and the air ticket. The COVID-19 test for the passengers is free of charge.

On June 11, Azerbaijan announced resumption of domestic flights. The first flight will be to Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and will take place on June 18 at 12:00.

As it was reported earlier, AZAL introduced new flight rules, which stipulate that only passengers who passed COVID-19 test 48 hours prior to departure with a negative result will be admitted to the flight in case of providing a special certificate.

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24 and the fourth stage of quarantine regime easing came into force May 31. However, the borders remain closed.

On June 14-16 a two- day nationwide special quarantine regime were imposed in Baku, Ganja, Lankaran, Sumgayit, Absheron, Yevlakh, Ismailli, Kurdamir and Salyan regions, with the ban for citizens to leave the place of residence.

Earlier, TABIB Chairman Ramin Bayramli, in speaking at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, said that June 19-20 may be set as a hard quarantine days in certain parts of the country.

However, spokesperson for the management union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ravana Aliyeve said that the decision on introduction of a hard quarantine regime in some cities and regions of Azerbaijan on Friday and Saturday of this week (June 19-20), has not yet officially been confirmed.

When the decision is made, the public will be informed in advance from a briefing of the Operational Headquarters.

