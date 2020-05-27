By Trend

Azerbaijan has revealed 165 new coronavirus cases, 78 patients have recovered, while 2 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

The citizens born in 1949 and 1957 have died.

So far, 4,568 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 2,897 have been recovered and discharged, and 54 people have died.

Currently, 1,617 people are being treated in special treatment hospitals. As many as 49 patients out of those 1,617 are assessed as severe, 63 patients are in moderately severe condition, and the rest feel normal.

To detect the COVID-19 cases, 280,663 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan up to now.



