The number of coronavirus tests per 1 million people of the total population exceeds 22,000 in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Unit (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on May 15.

“The higher the coronavirus infection rate among the population is, the greater the mutation is,” the chairman said.

“The analyses give the reason to say that the number of the conducted tests is optimal for detecting the cases of infection; however, compliance with the rules within the quarantine regime by citizens is more important than the number of the conducted tests,” the chairman said.

“Only the people having coronavirus symptoms, those who were in contact with them and those coming from abroad will undergo check-up from May 16,” Bayramli said. “For this purpose, up to 4,000 coronavirus tests are planned to be carried out daily.”

