Caspian Economic Forum kicks off in Tehran with regional trade and transport on agenda

17 February 2025 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

The Caspian Economic Forum, bringing together representatives from the five littoral states, has commenced in Tehran.

According to Azernews, the event is attended by heads of transport and trade organizations, businessmen, and company representatives from Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan. Discussions at the forum focus on enhancing cooperation in transport, transit, trade, and banking among the Caspian nations.

A key highlight of the forum will be the meeting of the prime ministers of the Caspian littoral states, scheduled for February 18, where high-level discussions on regional economic integration are expected to take place.

