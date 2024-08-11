Fire extinguished in grocery in Azerbaijan's Ujar [PHOTOS]

11 August 2024 21:26 (UTC+04:00)

The "112" hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations received information about a fire in the grocery on May 28 street, Ujar district, Azernews reports.

The forces of the Ujar, Agdash, and Goychay district Fire Protection units of the State Fire Protection Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications were immediately involved in the area.

While assessing the operational conditions at the scene, it was determined that the fire occurred in adjacent buildings around the grocery and that the risk of fire was high.

Thanks to the prompt intervention of firefighters, the fire was extinguished without allowing it to expand and spread to a larger area, including nearby houses.

As a result of the fire, the total area was 2510 sq.m. 270 sq.m. of 8 different-purpose stores built next to each other in the grocery area burned in the field.

However, according to the report of the Ministry, the majority of the grocery and nearby residential houses were protected from the fire.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz