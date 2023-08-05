Yerevan's sensitizing of trivial issue messages about its fading hope

5 August 2023 21:38 (UTC+04:00)

EDITORIAL

As time goes on, the anxiety within the Armenian authorities is increasing, and the hypocrisy of the government is going to be exposed. On the other hand, the Armenian media continues to tirelessly shout out to the world its illusions about the border checkpoint in Azerbaijan's Lachin.

It should be recalled that a few days ago, in an interview with Euronews, the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, admitted to the international media that 'peace in the region is inevitable'. At the same time, the stopping of trucks belonging to Armenia on the Lachin road gave further motivation to the next provocative actions.

But we wonder if Pashinyan raised the issue of peace before the international media, why is Armenia taking steps that in fact, slows down the peace processes mentioned by the prime minister, who tried to show himself as the landlord and the leader of the Armenian minority in Garabagh by making inappropriate interventions in the events taking place on the territory of Azerbaijan?

Armenians living in Garabagh are stunned by this kind of concern of Armenia in the literal sense of the word. Because if the common people choose a peaceful life, the separatist remnants that exist inside and such interventions of Armenia from the outside make the Armenian society confused. Today, the Armenian minority in Garabagh is witnessing how liars and hypocrites both Yerevan and the so-called separatist leaders are. Even the Armenian residents of Khankendi, who want to become citizens of Azerbaijan, demand a report from the authorities of Armenia on the results of the political negotiations conducted by the OSCE Minsk Group and other international organizations over the last 30 years.

Indeed, after 30 years, the Armenian minority, facing a difficult question, is now trying to understand that the support given to them by both the authorities and the co-chairs is not for the people, but for some private purposes, to be more clear, for their own portfolios. If this is not the case, why are the co-chairmen, led by the prime minister of Armenia, now telling the Armenian minority that the place where they live is the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan? Why didn't those officials turn to the people and tell them about the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan for 30 years, but all the truths were conveyed to the people when the geopolitical and geostrategic situation in the region was changed by Azerbaijan?

Nikol Pashinyan does not know what to do now. Every passing day in Karabakh means an alarm for Yerevan. In any small and unnecessary issue, Armenia, acting very sensitively, makes various excuses for self-serving events and voices prejudiced opinions against Azerbaijan. An example of this can be the groundless accusation of the prime minister in recent days regarding the arrest of Vagif Khachatryan, who was directly involved in the murders in the Meshali tragedy. With this, Armenia exceeds the limits at the international level and tries all kinds of maneuvers by being encouraged from support of some foreign forces.

Another example about Armenian officials' pettiness and addction to creating a big problem out of every trivial issue is overexaggeration of the article published in the Azerbaijani press a week ago regarding the criticism of the Armenian leaders who have been in power in Yerevan during the 30-year Armenian occupation. The poor Armenian officials, who are looking for a weak meaning for their own benefit in a title of an article, have resorted to a new provocation. In particular, those who tried to sensitize the pointless matter in the backdrop of the Israel-Azerbaijan relations actually started to gnaw their guts and talk nonsense. However, in the article, it is the expression of the truth that burns inside them. If the spokesperson of the Armenian MFA, Ani Badalyan, and other Armenian mouthpieces like her are against hate speech and violence, then why do they not talk about the genocides and atrocities committed by their fathers in Garabagh?

Of course, the Armenian leaders, as the title of the published article says, are as brutal, criminal and murderous as Hitler. Ignorant Armenians should understand that until those leaders were born, Hitler was the only criminal, human butcher in the world, but the emergence of the most brutal and inhumane leaders of the 20th and 21st centuries in Armenia has folded and discarded Hitler's record book. Currently, Armenian leaders are among the most popular criminals of the modern era. Armenian leaders created a new signature after Adolf Hitler with their crimes in Khojaly, Karabakh, Baghanis Ayrum and Meshali tragedies. We are sure that Pashinyan and his entourage are well aware of all these facts and also understand the approach of Azerbaijan in the article.

Azerbaijan has been a country showing friendly attitude towards all ethnic communities since centuries. If they want to prove the opposite, then Badalyan, who is againt the hate speech, should report to the world community about the expulsion of Azerbaijanis, Kurds and other nationalities from Armenia.

In a word, instead of talking about aggression and blockade, it would be better for Armenia to put an end to provocations by following the principles of neighborliness. We know that Pashinyan's last hope is some international organizations, parliamentarians and partners such as France, which the Armenian lobby bought with money and made dependent on itself. However, Yerevan should understand that external support is temporary, but it does not promise a good future. And also they should not forget that politics is not controlled only by capital, and when Azerbaijan breaks these shackles one day, Armenia's feet may be thrown off the ground. This is not a threat at all - it is a kind reminder, before it is too late...

