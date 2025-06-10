Azerbaijani film critics select best films of last year [PHOTOS]

10 June 2025 17:57 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Nizami Cinema Center has hosted the ceremony honoring the best Azerbaijani films of 2024, organized by the Guild of Azerbaijani Film Critics and Film Scholars, Azernews reports.

At the opening, it was highlighted that on January 24 this year, film journalists united to establish the Guild. Following a vote, Nadir Badalov was elected as the Guild's Chairman, with Haji Safarov and Aygun Aslanli serving as his deputies.

The Guild launched its activities with the Azerbaijani Film Critics Award, aiming to support domestic film production and enhance the artistic quality of audiovisual works.

Under Nadir Badalov's leadership, a jury of 17 film critics reviewed approximately 40 feature and documentary films, including full-length and short films released or showcased at festivals in Azerbaijan during 2024.

The awards were presented by journalist Ramil Alakbarov, film critics Ulvi Mehti, Aliya Dadashova, Nezrin Makhu, Sadagat Kamal, Elza Akhundova, Haji Safarov, poet Gismat Rustamov, Board member of the Azerbaijan Union of Film-makers, film critic Sevda Sultanova, film scholars Shakhla Amirli and Shakhana Urfan, Executive Secretary of the Azerbaijan Union of Film-makers Isa Jabbarov, and Chairman of Guild of Azerbaijani Film Critics and Film Scholars Nadir Badalov.

In the category of Best Screenplay, the award went to the film "The Door" ("Qapı"), with screenwriters Vusal Ahmadzade, Emin Afandiyev, and Alikhan Radjabov. The film was recognized for skillfully interweaving the lives of different social groups within a complex plot and addressing social issues through comedy.

Emin Efendiev received the Best Director award for "Monologue of a Lonely Man" ("Tənha insanın monoloqu"), praised for its dynamic visual approach and effective portrayal of the characters' inner worlds.

Shahmar Safaroglu was honored with the Best Cinematography award for "Meeting with the Sky" ("Səma ilə görüş"), noted for its visual richness and adept work across diverse locations.

The Best Musical Score was awarded to Sadagat Karimova for her work on "Lost Diary" ("İtən gündəlik"), recognized for emotionally capturing ethnographic motifs within a contemporary setting.

The Best Artist's Work went to "Tagiyev: OIL" ("Tağıyev: NEFT"), with production designer Sabuhi Atababayev and costume designer Vusal Rahim acknowledged for vividly recreating a historical era through detailed sets and costumes.

There were two winners for Best Actor: Mahir Dervish for his portrayal of a father's suffering and hopelessness in "Monologue of a Lonely Man," and Nurlan Rustamov for convincingly depicting a man experiencing emotional failure in "The Door."

Shehla Aligizi was awarded Best Actress for her role in "Apathy - 1," recognized for embodying the heroine's internal and social anxieties through her performance.

The Best Film award was given to "Monologue of a Lonely Man," recognized for its humanistic exploration of themes related to fathers and children set against the backdrop of the Garabagh War. The award was accepted by producer Sarvar Bayramov.

The Best Short Feature Film was awarded to "Lent," directed by Murvugar Abdulov, appreciated for its successful blending of innovation with tradition.

The Best Short Documentary Film was awarded to "Moon Without a Home" ("Evsiz qalmış ay"), directed by Atanur Nabiyev, for its poetic presentation of environmental issues as personal tragedies. As the director was abroad, the award was accepted by his parents.

The Special Jury Prize was awarded to the documentary-feature "Return of the Projectionist" ("Kinomexanikin qayıdışı"), directed by Orhan Aghazade.

Although not officially Azerbaijani, the film received this honor for its profound visual depiction of the universal themes of cinema and time, representing an ordinary Azerbaijani citizen.

The prize was accepted by cinematographer Daniel Guliyev.