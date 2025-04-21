Program for 2nd Fidan Hajiyeva's Int'l Opera Festival announced [PHOTOS]

21 April 2025 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

The program for the Second Fidan Hajiyeva's International Opera Festival, set to take place in Baku on April 23-29, has been officially announced, Azernews reports.

Over the course of seven days, a series of concerts will feature renowned artists alongside promising young talents aged 6-16, many of whom will be performing on a grand stage for the first time. People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Fidan Hajiyeva, will grace all the festival events.

The festival will kick off on April 23 at 19:00 with a performance of the operetta "Arshin Mal Alan" (The Cloth Peddler) composed by Uzeyir Hajibayli, at the Opera Studio of the Baku Music Academy.

This new production will showcase young talents from the Fidan Hajiyeva Music School of Vocal, who will portray the lead roles. Notable participants include Vugar Hajiyev (Asgar), Aysu Aliyeva (Gulchohra), Rauf Mammadzade (Suleiman), Shakhira Rzayeva (Asya), and Roya Aliyeva (Telli). Fidan Hajiyeva will take on the role of Jahan Khal, with Honored Artist Tural Aghasiyev portraying Veli and Honored Artist Farid Aliyev directing the performance. The conductor will be People's Artist Javanshir Jafarov.

On April 24 at 19:00, the Central School of Arts named after Gara Garayev will host the concert "Qəlbimizdə yaşayanlar" (Living in our Souls), featuring students from the school alongside the "Academy of Arts of Children of Martyrs," directed by Konul Huseynova, a professor at the Baku Music Academy and the widow of martyr Lieutenant Colonel Rashad Atakishiyev.

On April 25 at 19:00, the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater will present "Gənc opera ulduzları" (Young Opera Stars), featuring the women’s chamber orchestra MEZZO and emerging talents.

To purchase tickets, visit, please visit iTicket.Az

April 26 at 14:00 will see the "Opera tarixi" (History of Opera) concert at the Belcanto Concert Hall of the Fidan Hajiyeva Music School of Vocal, showcasing the institution's students. Tickets can be purchased here.

On April 27 at 18:00, the "Belcanto" concert hall will feature a performance titled "Irs" led by People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Professor Gulnaz Ismayilova, alongside her students.

April 28 at 15:00 will resonate with Fidan Hajiyeva's solo concert "Desire," followed by the evening performance at 19:00, "Operanın gələcək nəsli, yeni nəfəsi" (The Future of Opera Art - New Breath), at the Fikrat Amirov Conference and Concert Center, featuring the Khazar University Chamber Orchestra.

The festival will culminate on April 29 at 19:00 with the closing ceremony "Viva Opera," held at the Muslim Magomayev Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic. This gala concert will feature both young and established artists, accompanied by a symphony orchestra under the baton of renowned conductor Boian Videnoff.

