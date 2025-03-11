Fikrat Amirov Republican Music Festival wraps up [PHOTOS]

The first Fikrat Amirov Republican Music Festival has come to an end, Azernews reports. The closing ceremony took place at Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall.

The festival was organized by the Ganja State Philharmonic with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry to mark the 90th anniversary of this cultural center. The author of the idea and artistic director of the festival is the director of the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall, Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov.

At the opening of the evening, Deputy Culture Minister, People's Artist Murad Huseynov emphasized the importance of the festival in promoting and developing national classical art, congratulating the staff of the Ganja Philharmonic on the anniversary.

The concert program, accompanied by the symphony orchestra of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater under the direction of the theater's chief conductor, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev, featured soloists - People's Artists Gulnaz Ismayilova, Shahnaz Gashimova, Sevinj Ibrahimova, Honored Artists Aybeniz Gashimova, Ramil Gasimov, Inara Babayeva, Ehtiram Huseynov, Tural Abdullayev, Saida Tagizade (piano), Honored Cultural Worker Mehpara Jafarova, vocalist Rustam Jafarov.

Recall that the first Republican Music Festival named after Fikret Amirov was held from March 4 to 9 in Baku and Ganja. The International Mugham Center, the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, the Ganja State Philharmonic, the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic, the Opera Studio of the Baku Music Academy, the National Art Museum and the Heydar Aliyev Palace became the festival venues.

The festival program included a scientific seminar on the life and work of Fikrat Amirov, a presentation of the film and book "The Beating Heart of Ganja" were held, concerts of the Folk Instruments Ensemble of the Ganja State Philharmonic, the Goygol State Song and Dance Ensemble, the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments, the State Song and Dance Ensemble named after Fikrat Amirov, a concert "Soul of Music" with the participation of the State Chamber Orchestra named after Gara Garayev, an evening of chamber music, the opera "Sevil", the ballet "A Thousand and One Nights", as well as a musical evening of "Songs of Love".

Photo Credits: Kamran Bagirov

