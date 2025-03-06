akart and Solong present unique electronic music experience for International Women's Day

6 March 2025 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

akart, an innovative financial solution, in collaboration with a leading electronic music platform Solong, is hosting a special concert to celebrate International Women's Day. Scheduled for March 8th at Monte Carlo Hall, the event promises a mesmerizing fusion of electronic music and Eastern influences.

Attendees will experience an electrifying set by Cornelius Doctor b2b Tushen Raï, renowned for their seamless blend of diverse musical genres. The lineup will also feature the acclaimed electronic music performer DJ Flamar.

Established in 2019, Solong has played a key role in shaping an alternative concert culture and promoting electronic music in the region. akart, continuing its successful collaborations with Solong, remains committed to supporting the growth of this vibrant music scene.

As a special benefit, akart users will enjoy a 20% discount on concert tickets, along with exclusive offers during the event.

Follow the link to secure your tickets and claim your discount today. Customers can also obtain the fully digital card at akart app.