Ganja holds concert within Fikrat Amirov Republican Music Festival [PHOTOS]

6 March 2025 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The 1st Republican Music Festival named after Fikrat Amirov is underway in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

As part of the festival, Folk Instruments Ensemble of the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall delighted the audience with rich concert program in Ganja.

The ensemble was conducted by its artistic director Khayal Gahramanov.

The ensemble was accompanied by soloists of the Ganja State Philharmonic, including People's Artist Sevinj Ibrahimova, Honored Artist Tural Abdullayev, laureate of international competitions Mirnofel Hasanov (tar), Seymur Sadigov (balaban), vocalists Rustam Jafarov and Fuad Ramazanov.

The national songs "Küçələrə su səpmişəm" and "Evləri var xana-xana", romances like "Baharımsan", "Gülərəm gülsən" and "Gülüm" as well as compositions "Aşıqsayağı", "Kor ərəbin mahnısı".

