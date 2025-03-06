Ganja holds concert within Fikrat Amirov Republican Music Festival [PHOTOS]
The 1st Republican Music Festival named after Fikrat Amirov is underway in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
As part of the festival, Folk Instruments Ensemble of the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall delighted the audience with rich concert program in Ganja.
The ensemble was conducted by its artistic director Khayal Gahramanov.
The ensemble was accompanied by soloists of the Ganja State Philharmonic, including People's Artist Sevinj Ibrahimova, Honored Artist Tural Abdullayev, laureate of international competitions Mirnofel Hasanov (tar), Seymur Sadigov (balaban), vocalists Rustam Jafarov and Fuad Ramazanov.
The national songs "Küçələrə su səpmişəm" and "Evləri var xana-xana", romances like "Baharımsan", "Gülərəm gülsən" and "Gülüm" as well as compositions "Aşıqsayağı", "Kor ərəbin mahnısı".
Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!