Baku to host seminar "Our National Spiritual Values in Sources of Western Azerbaijan"
A scientific and practical seminar on the topic "Our National Spiritual Values in the Sources of Western Azerbaijan" will be held on February 19, Azernews reports.
The event is organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center of Culture (MEMİM) with the support of the Western Azerbaijan Community and the International Mugham Center.
The main goal of the seminar, which will be held at the International Mugham Center, is to highlight and convey to the younger generation such topics as folklore, musical and performing arts, national cuisine and other spiritual values of Western Azerbaijan.
The scientific and practical seminar includes speeches by specialists in this field and a musical program.
Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.
