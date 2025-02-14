akart continues promoting Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage [PHOTOS]

14 February 2025 12:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The exclusive akart collection is now featured at Sahil metro station

akart continues promoting Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage through modern financial technologies with its exclusive collection, now showcased at Sahil station of the Baku Metro. Passengers can explore remarkable examples of Azerbaijani art, featuring works by renowned artists such as Sattar Bahlulzade, Vajiya Samadova, Tahir Salahov, Mikayil Abdullayev, Eyyub Mammadov, Rasim Babayev, and others.

The project was implemented in collaboration between A-Solutions Elektron Pul Təşkilatı LLC, Visa and the National Museum of Art. The first collection of digital cards was introduced in December 2024, featuring 30 distinctive artistic designs. Soon, the collection will be enriched with 15 more works of Azerbaijani artists depicting to Novruz and Ramadan festivities as well as paintings dedicated to summer season.

Subscribers can obtain any of these exclusive card covers completely free of charge. Make your choice and enjoy a financial experience enriched by art!

The modern financial solution akart is provided by A-Solutions Electronic Money Organization - licensed by the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan on May 16, 2024 as the first electronic money organization. A-Solutions, a subsidiary of "Azercell Telecom" LLC, aims to make cashless payments accessible to everyone, including the unbanked population.

akart: Bringing digital payments to everyone, anytime, anywhere!