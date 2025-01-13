Concert program "Voices of Winter Miracle" leaves audience in awe [PHOTOS]

13 January 2025 11:46 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The International Mugham Center has hosted the concert "Qış Möcüzəsinin Səsləri" (Voices of the Winter Miracle), in which young and young talents presented impressions of winter fairy tales in the language of music, Azernews reports.

The concert program featured students of the Music School of Vocals of People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fidan Hajiyeva, soloists of the Opera Theater at the Music School of Vocals, accompanied by the MEZZO Women's Chamber Orchestra and the Şəfa Folk Instruments Ensemble of the Azerbaijan Medical University.

The evening featured favorite vocal works and songs by Azerbaijani and foreign composers.

The concert program "Voices of the Winter Miracle" left no one indifferent.

The International Mugham Center was established on the initiative of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, in accordance with the presidential decree dated April 6, 2005.

The center, which laid its foundation that same year and is known as one of Baku's unique architectural projects, opened its doors in 2008.

The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes of the tar, an Azerbaijani musical instrument used in performing mugham. The center was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

In 2024, the Mugham Center is the first cultural institution in Azerbaijan to be awarded "international" status by legislation.

The Center regularly organises large-scale music festivals and concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.

It also takes important steps towards bolstering cultural ties with Turkiye, Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Morocco, and other countries.

The International Mugham Center is determined to further expand its work and promote Azerbaijani musical culture.

Numerous projects are being carried out by the center in the direction of studying and promoting mugham art.