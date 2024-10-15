Ganja hosts choral music concert dedicated to Fuzuli [PHOTOS]

The choral music concert "Spirit of the Steppe" has been held at Ganja State Philharmonic Hall as part of a major project dedicated to the 530th anniversary of Muhammad Fuzuli, organised by the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Azernews reports.

During the opening, it was noted that Muhammad Fuzuli is one of the greatest Azerbaijani poets, whose work significantly influenced the development of national and Eastern literature.

Fuzuli dedicated his entire life to poetry; his poetic images are original and possess exceptional emotional impact. He was also one of the prominent scholars of his time, studying philosophy, the exact sciences, and theology. The news of Fuzuli's scientific activities even reached England, where he was referred to as "The Rising Sun of the East." Fuzuli's work also marks the opening of a whole array of Turkic literary schools. In the Turkic world, he became known as the "Sultan of Poets."

The deep and refined gazelles of Fuzuli, rich in philosophical content and strictly measured in poetic rhythm, have constituted the repertoire of beloved folk khanendes—singers of classical Azerbaijani mughams—for many centuries. Fuzuli's works have had a significant impact on the development of national music, with well-known composers writing music for the poet's works.

The concert programme featured the chamber choir of the Aktobe Regional Philharmonic named after Gaziza Zhubanova (artistic director Merbol Kuspannov) and the Azerbaijan State Choral Chapel (artistic director and chief conductor, People's Artist Gulbadzhi Imanova).

The programme included works by Azerbaijani and Kazakh composers, as well as folk songs.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz