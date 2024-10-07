"Cultural Legacy of People" project wraps up [PHOTOS]

7 October 2024 11:28 (UTC+04:00)

A project "Cultural Legacy of the People" dedicated to a prominent representative of the Azerbaijani mugham school, the People's Artist Seid Shushinski, has been completed, Azernews reports.

This initiative was presented by the Ganja State Philharmonic.

The closing event, held at the Urban Center of the Ganja Philharmonic, featured performances accompanied by People's Artist Adil Bayramov (tar), Ulfat Akbarov (kamancha), and soloists Shirkan Jahangirov and Zamina Mustafayeva, who performed compositions such as "Garabagh," "Makhur Tasnifs," "Heyrati Mugam," "Gyullu Gafia," and "Segah Tasnif."

The project "Cultural Legacy of the People" aims to promote classical examples of Azerbaijani musical art and engage in educational activities aimed at bringing folk music to a broader audience and modern youth.

Within the framework of the project, a series of events dedicated to prominent figures in culture and art were organized.

Previously, evenings were held honoring the classics of compositional art, including Fikrat Amirov, Gara Garayev, Suleyman Alasgarov, and the mugham singer Jabbar Garyagdioglu.

Seid Shushinski (Mir Mohsun-Agha Seid Ibrahim oglu Shushinski) was born on April 12, 1889, in Goradiz. He mastered the secrets of vocal art, studying for two years first under Navvab and then under Jabbar Garyagdioglu, who considered him the "pearl of Eastern music."

With his mastery, he performed Chashgakh mugham, which is particularly challenging for singers. He was a splendid performer of the mughams Makhur, Nava, Manibara, Arazbari, and Heyrati.

As an innovative singer, he combined many mughams and sang them in new variations.

In performing mughams and tesnifs, he referred to the "ghazals" of classic poets such as Hafez, Fuzuli, Seid Azim Shirvani, as well as the poems of his contemporaries - Javid and Sabir, and he was the first Azerbaijani mugham singer to choose poems on socio-political themes for singing.

He befriended progressive figures of his time, such as Jalil Mammadguluzade, Abdurrahim-bay Akhverdov, Hussein Javid, and Hussein Arablinsky.

He provided financial assistance for the publication of several issues of the well-known satirical magazine "Molla Nasreddin" and also supported many mugham singers and actors financially. The mugham singer passed away on November 1, 1965.

