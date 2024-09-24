State Film Fund enriches its collection with notable piece [PHOTOS]

24 September 2024 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

A significant contribution has been made to the museum housing the Azerbaijan State Film Fund, with the donation of an invaluable artifact:Quartz-700 m movie camera (1967), Azernews reports.

This notable piece of film equipment was formerly owned by the esteemed People's Artist, prominent composer Emin Sabitoglu.

The donation was graciously provided by his daughter,professor, Honored Artist Jeyran Makhmudova.

In her heartfelt gesture, Makhmudova has entrusted the museum with the camera, ensuring its preservation and showcasing it as part of an exhibition.

This unique exhibit enriches the museum's collection, allowing future generations to appreciate the historical significance of both the camera and its legendary owner.

Emin Sabitoglu was one of those geniuses who enriched national music. The outstanding composer created fascinating music on the basis of national and cultural traditions.

Sabitoglu was the author of one symphony, three symphonic poems, three cantatas, a string quartet, and poems for violin and piano, over 600 songs, and nine musical comedies.

In addition, the composer created a large number of musical works for theatrical productions in a variety of genres.

It’s hard to imagine Azerbaijani cinema or theater without the music of the famous composer.

The generation of the 1970’s and 1980’s remembers Sabitoglu well and loves his songs written for more than twenty films and documentaries, many of which can be considered as modern word "cult".

A talented, multi-faceted composer for many years fruitfully cooperated with leading film directors. His works have become the musical basis for more than twenty fictional and so many documentaries, which largely influenced their popularity with the audience.

Besides that, Sabitoglu wrote songs for many films, including "Tahmina", "The Last night of the year ", Gorgud Ata" and so on.

The composer worked in Istanbul for the last six years of his life as a professor at the Turkish National Conservatory.

