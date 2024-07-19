Documentary "Repression of the Word" presented to audience [PHOTOS]

19 July 2024 17:44 (UTC+04:00)

A documentary film "Repression of the Word" (2022) has been screened at Shusha Hotel-Congress Center as part of the Vagif Poetry Days, Azernews reports.

The documentary was shot with the support of the Culture Ministry. The director of the film produced by Bulatfilm Production Company is Rafig Hashimov, screenwriter-Selim Babullaoglu, cameraman-Rufat Suleymanov.

In the film, 31 writers, poets and other intellectuals who were victims of repression are remembered, and the tragic life history of some of them is told. At the same time, the screen work examines the tragic and historical philosophy of Stalin's repressions retrospectively.

People's Writer Anar Rzayev, scholar Hamid Jafarov, academician Rafael Huseynov, head of the Museum of Victims of Political Repression Mirabbas Mammadov, Doctor of Philological Sciences, Professor Badirkhan Ahmadov and Doctor of Philosophy in Philology, Associate Professor Firudin Gurbansoyun shared their views on the wave of repression of the 1930s and the reactionary nature of communism.

The Vagif Poetry Days is co-organized by Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Culture Ministry.

On January 14, 1982, the mausoleum of the great poet and statesman Molla Panah Vagif (1717-1797) and the House of Poetry were inaugurated in Shusha with the participation of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

It was at that event that National Leader Heydar Aliyev supported the initiative of the Azerbaijani literary figures in this direction and gave an instruction to hold the Vagif Poetry Days.

The festival of speech and art was organized for the first time in July 1982.

The Vagif Poetry Days, which have a forty-two-year history, are being organized for the fourth time in Shusha city, which was freed from occupation.

