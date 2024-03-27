Pop star Miri Yusif delivers vibrant concert show in Ganja [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

27 March 2024 12:02 (UTC+04:00)

Pop singer and People's Artist Miri Yusif has delivered a vibrant concert show in Ganja.

The concert at Ganja State Philharmonic Hall was sold out and caused great excitement, Azernews reports.

Miri Yusif Mirbabayev is an Azerbaijani singer and songwriter. His debut album “Karma” in 2010, recorded in the genres of reggae and soul with fusion elements, reached first place in the ranking of music album sales in Azerbaijan.

Miri Yusif is an artist with unique charisma and a powerful charge of energy, which he generously shares with his fans. The concert was remembered for its vivid emotions and show

Throughout the evening, the singer communicated with the audience and sang old and new hits.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.

----

