New project dedicated to national cinema launched

A new project, "Founders of our cinema. Continuers of our cinema" has been launched in the country.

The project is being implemented by the Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan Cinema Agency, Nizami Cinema Centre, the Azerbaijan State Film Fund, and the AzerbaijanFilm Studio, Azernews reports.

It aims to preserve the traditions of national cinematography and pass them on to future generations. Also, one of the main tasks is to popularize the heritage of filmmakers.

As part of the project, regular screenings of Azerbaijani films will be organised at the Nizami Cinema Centre this year.

Note that the first short, silent film of Azerbaijani cinematography, "You are caught" was shown in Baku on August 2, 1898.

Over the past years, Azerbaijani cinema has been successfully represented at international festivals.

Many initiatives and projects were carried out to promote Azerbaijani cinema worldwide.

In 2021, the Culture Ministry set up the Azerbaijan Filming Commission.

The State Filming Commission focuses on the promotion of Azerbaijan's film industry at the international level.

Azerbaijan can turn into a renewed film location for foreign filmmakers thanks to the country's historical and cultural monuments and beautiful landscapes. So, the filming in Azerbaijan may also contribute to the country's economy and tourism industry.

The film industry is one of the important areas of Azerbaijani-Turkish cultural cooperation.

Azerbaijan and Turkey will further enhance cooperation in the film industry.

The sides also exchange views on holding joint film festivals and cooperation between the public and private film organisations and cinematographers of the two countries.

In 2022, the Cinema Agency was established in the country in accordance with the presidential order.

The Cinema Agency focuses on creating all necessary conditions for cinematography.

