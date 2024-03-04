Mystery Ensemble to perform soundtracks from Hayao Miyazaki's anime movies

4 March 2024 15:20 (UTC+04:00)

Mystery Ensemble will give a concert at the State Academic Philharmonic Hall on March 16.

The concert will feature soundtracks from Hayao Miyazaki's legendary anime movies like "Howl's Moving Castle", "Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind", "Spirited Away" and "My Neighbor Totoro", composed by Joe Hisaishi, Azernews reports.

Mystery Ensemble is a group of professional musicians performing unique programs on non-standard venues around the UK.

Founded in 2021, the studio of contemporary music has grown rapidly, with over 40 shows in the UK in its first year of performing. Our founder, Almin Alexander, has devoted more than 12 years of his life to the music industry and the development of cultural initiatives around the world, working with many outstanding musicians and musical groups.

The ensemble's repertoire contains an incredible amount of music. Just look at some of the programs so dearly loved by our viewers: these are tribute concerts of such great composers as Ludovico Einaudi, Hans Zimmer, John Williams, Ólafur Arnalds, Joe Hisaishi, or the minimalists' John Cage and David Lang, along with At the same time, the ensemble performs popular soundtracks from sensational TV shows and movies: The Witcher, Wednesday, The Young Pope, Harry Potter, a variety of Disney and Pixar films, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit saga, Spencer, Star Wars and others.

Mystery Ensemble previously fascinated music lovers in Baku with concert programs like "The Music of Harry Potter", "Interstellar", "The Lord of the Rings".

The concert organizer is creative agency RED EVENTS & Distribution ltd, which makes exceptional cultural events in ancient mansions, on rooftops, in greenhouses and in other most atmospheric venues throughout the United Kingdom, Europe and other countries.

