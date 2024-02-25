Center for Creative People established in Ganja

25 February 2024 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has launched a new project "Urbanda görüşərik", Azernews reports.

The project of Center for Creative People aims to create a platform for talented and creative people, ensure their advancement and unlock their potential, and provide conditions for fruitful activity.

Writers, poets, artists, sculptors, masters of applied arts, and other creative personalities will take part in the event to be held at Urban Center.

Exhibitions of project participants as well as fairs will be organized as part of the event.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.

