Azerbaijan represented at World Nations Forum in Kuwait [PHOTOS]

11 February 2024 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

The University of Kuwait and the Talk Cultural Center jointly organized the World Nations Forum, which more than 40 countries' embassies and international organizations attended, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Embassy in Kuwait.

Within the framework of the event, an extensive exhibition reflecting the history, traditions, national costumes, carpets, music, cultural heritage, tourism potential, and national cuisine of the countries was organized.

Azerbaijan's Embassy and the Patriotic Azerbaijan-Kuwait Friendship Society set up the stand at the exhibition which the participants were given detailed information about Azerbaijan's history, culture, cuisine, national costumes, carpet weaving art, and tourism potential.

There was a special corner prepared in connection with the declaration of Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, as the "cultural capital of the Islamic world" for 2024. The participants were filled in about the history, geography, and culture of Shusha, as well as about the restoration and construction works that the Azerbaijani government carried out in the territories freed from occupation and the cultural events held there.

The embassy presented small carpets with the image of Yukhari Govhar Aga Mosque as a gift to the organizers.

In addition, with the support of the embassy, the book Shusha: The Capital of Azerbaijan Culture, the Pearl of Garabagh published and presented in Arabic, contains Shusha city's cultural monuments, historical buildings, cuisine, charming nature, the restoration and construction works carried out in city after the liberation, and the “Irs” magazine's special issue related to Shusha and Kharibulbul Festival.

Also, brochures reflecting Azerbaijani historical and modern cultural monuments, sights, historical sites, and national and spiritual values were demonstrated at the exhibition.

At the event, community members in National Women's Clothing belonging to Azerbaijan met with great interest. At the same time, visitors to the exhibition were provided with dishes of Azerbaijani cuisine, and sweets (shakarbura, pakhlava, etc.) posted.

In addition, Azersun Holding's products Bizim Tarla and Azerchay brands were presented to the exhibitors to promote Made in Azerbaijan products in Kuwait.

Representatives of the Kuwaiti community also visited the exhibition, along with the teaching and student staff of the university.

Azerbaijan Airlines' (AZAL) representation in Kuwait informed the participants about the flight schedule and services in the direction Baku-Kuwait-Baku.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz