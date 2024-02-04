Modern library is put into use in the city of Lachin [PHOTOS]

4 February 2024 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

Today, a new, modern library was opened in the city of Lachin near the LaCinema cinema. The main feature of the library named Simurgh is its functionality, Azernews reports.

The special representative of the President of Azerbaijan Masim Mammadov in Lachin region, the head of Lachin Improvement Service Nasimi Asadov, the city's intellectuals, public representatives and residents took part in the opening ceremony. Teachers and students of schools operating in the city and village of Zabukh also participated in the event.

Simurgh will be enriched by the books that the intellectuals and journalists who come here cannot leave their influence. Masim Mammadov was the first to take this step. He donated his favorite and valuable book to the library.

The story of the name of Simurgh is also interesting. Thus, the name was given in honor of Taghi Shahbazi Simurgun, who founded the city of Lachin at the suggestion of the people living there. The Azerbaijan National Library named after MFA Khundzade also contributed to the work and sent 185 books to Simurgh.

At the opening ceremony, schoolchildren actively participated in the game-competition held by Azerbaijan's largest mobile book application Audiokitab about books and their authors. Every week, book presentations and Audiokitab competitions for children will be held here.

The opening was also remembered with the concert "I'm looking for you". Composer, pianist Sevda Rahimova, tarzan Zafar Ahmadli, pianist Shahin Yahyazade, jazz pianist Isa Bagirov, percussionist Mahammad Ibrahimli performed at the concert.

There will be mobile libraries in the city where large libraries and galleries will be opened. Taking into account the population's need for books and reading materials, books were sent to military units and places of residence with various means of transport.

After the cinema and cinema pavilion, this library is expected to become one of the cultural centers of the city. The said library will meet the needs of the residents until the big book centers to be built in the city are ready.

