Shooting of Indian film in Baku aroused great interest in social networks

19 December 2023 10:36 (UTC+04:00)

Images from the shooting of the film "Vidaa Muyarchi" ("Perseverance") by famous Indian director Magizh Thirumeni in Baku have caused great interest among users of social networks, including in the Indian segment, Azernews reports.

One of the performers in the main roles is the famous Indian actor Ajit Kumar. The 52-year-old actor has appeared in 41 films throughout his career. It is reported that Kumar's fans are following with interest the shooting of the film in Azerbaijan.

Shooting of the action-thriller film in Azerbaijan began in October and will continue for another 70 days.

Images from the shooting of the film in Baku quickly spread on social networks and aroused great interest from film lovers.

The film will premiere in 2024 at the traditional Indian festival of lights, "Diwali".

