Baku hosts concert dedicated to renown oud player [PHOTOS]

1 December 2023 13:14 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The State Philharmonic Hall has hosted a concert dedicated to a renowned oud player.

Acclaimed mugham singers, People's Artists Gulyaz Mammadova, Aygun Bayramova and Faramaz Garmrudi, performed at the concert, Azernews reports.

The musicians were accompanied by the Konul Ensemble headed by the artistic director, Honoured Artist Aliagha Sadiyev.

Faramaz Garmrudi is a famous Azerbaijani musician and oud player. The musician devotes his time and energy to researching and promoting Azerbaijani mugham and its immense spirituality.

For ten years, he has been carrying out active concert activities in Azerbaijan. Garmrudi harmoniously combines several aspects: he is a poet and philosopher, instrumentalist and singer, composer and musicologist, organiser, and leader of the ensemble.

The concert dedicated to oud player aroused great interest among music lovers.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz