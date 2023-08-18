Cultural & public figures pay tribute to Muslim Magomayev [PHOTOS]

18 August 2023 15:38 (UTC+04:00)

Cultural and public figures have paid tribute to Azerbaijani prominent singer Muslim Magomayev.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Culture Minister, People's Artist Murad Huseynov emphasized Muslim Magomayev's contribution to the music, Azernews reports.

He underlined that the legendary singer and composer glorified the motherland in his songs and promoted Azerbaijani music worldwide. Each of his performances left a deep mark on the hearts of the audience.

People's Artist of the USSR, Rector of the Baku Musical Academy, pianist and composer Farhad Badalbayli, People's Artist of the USSR, opera singer Fidan Gasimova, chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People's Artist Farhad Khalilov shared their memories of Muslim Magomayev.

The widow of Muslim Magomayev, People's Artist of the USSR Tamara Sinyavskaya, expressed her gratitude to everyone who attended the event.

"Thank you to all of you today! Every year more and more people. Thank you so much for continuing to remember, love, honor him. I think you pass on your love for Muslim Magomayev to a new generation," Tamara Sinyavskaya said.

Muslim Magomayev would have turned 81. Named the "King of Songs", he always mesmerized the overjoyed audience with his fascinating baritone.

The legendary singer grew up in a creative environment: his father was a theater artist while his mother was a dramatic actress.

Muslim Magomayev's grandfather is considered one of the founders of modern Azerbaijani classical music.

In 1964, Magomayev left for a one-year internship at the Milan Opera House La Scala.

In 1962, Magomayev first appeared in Moscow, where he performed during the Days of Azerbaijani Culture. He sang an aria from Gounod’s Faust, and the song "Do the Russians Want War?" that left no one indifferent.

World-famous baritone successfully toured across Italy, France, Bulgaria, Finland, Canada, the United States, Cuba, and other countries.

Magomayev was also known as a composer, wrote several film soundtracks and songs. He composed songs, soundtracks, and music for theatrical performances. In addition, he played in films and acted as a host in television and radio broadcasts.

In 1966 and 1969, Magomayev performed in Paris Olympia with great success. At the very young age of 31, he was awarded the title of People's Artist of the USSR.

After so many years, Muslim Magomayev's fans all over the world continue to admire the prominent singer.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz