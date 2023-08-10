Rhythm of Dance once again in Baku

10 August 2023 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

The Rhythm of the Dance show will be once again presented in Baku. Spectacular show will take place at Heydar Aliyev Palace on October 15.

The Rhythm of the Dance is a world leader in Irish dance, striving to save the integrity of its traditions, while presenting the dance in its most modern form.

The show encompasses dance, music, theatre, improvisation, innovative special effects, breathtaking light, stunning the spectators with its scale and ingenuine mastership.

The incredible energy of movement, precision, and synchronization, along with the fusion of folk elements and contemporary city rhythms, make The Rhythm of the Dance one of the world's most popular and sought-after shows.

Note that the show was presented to Baku audience for the first time in 2022. The dance show left no one indifferent.

