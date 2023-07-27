Brazilian musician to play concert in Baku

27 July 2023 18:09 (UTC+04:00)

Brazilian musician Mario Bakuna will play a concert in Baku. The concert will take place at Heydar Aliyev Center on October 15 within Baku Jazz Festival, Azernews reports.

The jazz musician is known as one the most prominent names and a reference of Brazilian Music in England. He successfully performs in Europe together with acclaimed musicians such as Jean Toussaint, Liam Noble, Ricardo dos Santos, Edmundo Carneiro, Cacau Queiroz, Alain Jean Marie, Dudu Penz, and Filó Machado.

With sold-out shows and great feedback, his previous album "Where Rio de Janeiro Meets Bahia" and his new album "Brazilian Landscapes" toured sixteen countries in Europe, Brazil, and Madagascar.

Tickets can be purchased at the ticket offices in Baku and on iTicket.az.

Baku Jazz Festival has been held since 2005 and has proven itself as one of the biggest cultural events in Baku for more than a decade.

In 2006, it was included in the list of the top biggest jazz festivals worldwide. Since 2017, the festival joins the Europe Jazz Network. Baku Jazz Festival is also a member of UNESCO International Jazz Day Celebration.

The festival's program includes concert programs for all music tastes: rock, classical, jazz, pop, flamenco, and even tango.

