Ganja Theater starts creative work on comedy Yalan [PHOTOS]

8 July 2023 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

In the Ganja State Drama Theater, the creative work on Sabit Rahman's comedy Yalan (Lie) under the direction of Bahram Osmanov, the Honored Art Worker, has started, Azernews reports.

The roles in the play that is presented to theatergoers in the new season will be performed by Honored Artist Kamala Mammadova, and actors Matlab Tahmazi, Zamina Jafarova, Samir Abbasov, Sevinj Huseynova, Naila Ahmadova, Elmir Mammadov, Mahammad Musayev, Rashad Huseynov and Zeynab Huseynova.

Mehdi Huseynov will provide the scene design, and Vusal Mehraliyev will be the artist for the stage movement and plastic solution for the comedy, which exposes the mischievous characters who make lies their life principle.

The comedy Yalan written by Sabit Rahman in 1965 is a rich literary example in terms of the richness of satirical artistic means and the poetics of satire. The creative director intends to present a different stage work by applying a new approach to the work left over from the Soviet era.

---

