The Azerbaijani producer becomes member of the European Film Academy

16 May 2023 12:15 (UTC+04:00)

According to the press service of the Cinex film company, the Azerbaijani director and producer and member of the Board of Directors of the Azerbaijan Producers Guild Maria Ibrahimova was officially elected a member of the European Cinema Academy, Azernews reports.

This became known from the congratulatory letter of Matthijs Wouter Knoll, director general of the European Film Academy, on May 9, 2023.

Maria Ibrahimova represents the Cinex film company, is a director and producer. Her film "Fisher Girl" by Ismayil Safarali, documentaries "Russia is Us" and "Cinderella Syndrome" by French director Alexandra Dalsback, "My Magical World" by Azerbaijani director Elvin Adigozel, as well as his projects, the project of the full-length feature film "Alagoz" which is in the preparation stage as there is Maria Ibrahimova is also the founder and inspiration of the project "Women in Motion", whose activity is aimed at supporting aspiring female directors.

The European Film Academy was founded on the initiative of the best European film directors. In different periods, its presidents were Ingmar Bergman, Wim Wenders and Agnieszka Holland. The Academy of Cinema strives to support and unite its 4,400 members, celebrating and promoting their work. The Academy's goals are to share knowledge and introduce European cinema to audiences of all ages. Positioning itself as a leading organization and contributing to important discussions in the industry, the Academy aims to bring together all lovers of European cinema by celebrating European Film Month and the European Film Awards every year, and by launching the European Film Club in autumn 2023.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz