"Kharibulbul" International Music Festival starts

9 May 2023 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

Organized by the Haydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, the "Kharibulbul" International Music Festival has started in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

In the morning, there was a presentation of performances, handicraft samples and national cuisine of the participating countries on the festival program.

It should be noted that on the days of the festival, corners on "Flag", "Heroism", "Karabakh Assembly", "Poetry", "Dade Gorgud", "Dervishes", "Molla Nasreddin" were created in various places of the city. Various artistic presentations and performances are shown in these corners.

Also, there will be various concert programs, exhibitions and film screenings within the framework of the events to be held in Jidir plain, in front of Uzeyir Hajibeyli's statue, Bulbul's house-museum and other places of Shusha.

It should be noted that in 2023, the city of Shusha was also declared the "cultural capital of the Turkish world" by the International Organization of Turkish Culture (TURKSOY). The creative collectives of the countries included in TURKSOY, the Turkic-speaking countries and peoples of the region also participate in the Budafa "Kharibulbul" International Music Festival.

In addition to Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Hungary, Gagauzia Autonomous Territorial Authority of the Republic of Moldova (Gagauz Region), Uzbekistan, as well as the Karakalpakstan Autonomous Republic of Uzbekistan, Altai, Khakassia, Sakha (Yakutia), Tatarstan, Tiwa republics of the Russian Federation, North The Turkish Republic of Cyprus, Turkey and Turkmenistan are represented.

