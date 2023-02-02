Baku Congress Center to host interactive quest and light show [VIDEO]

2 February 2023 16:15 (UTC+04:00)

The Baku Congress Center will host an interactive quest and light show on March 20-26, Azernews reports.

This is the first event of this type that Baku is to host.

The interactive quest and light show promise an unforgettable journey with a boy named Javad, who is so immersed in virtual reality that he suddenly gets into a computer game. According to the terms of the game, he must complete five levels in order to return to his hometown- Baku city. Can Javad return to the real world? It all depends on the audience, which can influence the outcome of an amazing story.

An hour-long show includes dancing, games, fantastic adventures, as well as a photo session with the heroes of the quest show. All spectators will also receive light bracelets. Baku Congress Center is waiting for everyone!

Tickets can be purchased at all ticket offices in Baku and iTicket.az

