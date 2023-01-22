Performance in Azerbaijani is presented in Hungary [PHOTO]

22 January 2023 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

An event related to January 20 - the National Day of Mourning of Azerbaijan was held at Azerbaijan House operating in Hungary, Azernews reports.

Ibrahim Safarli, Head of Azerbaijan House, stated that the tragedy that happened 33 years ago on the night of January 19-20 is an unforgettable history for the people of Azerbaijan. He emphasized that the events of January 20, forever engraved in our memory, are a heroic page of our history and a turning point that has an important impact on the future destiny of Azerbaijan.

The first part of the event started with a small-scale performance "About to explode..." written and directed by Nazim Musabayli, starring Kamal Aslan, Laman Alizadeh, Hasan Khalilov, and actress Valeriya Antonova of the Budapest Russian Theater, as well as the author himself. This was the first performance in the Azerbaijani language in Hungary.

The play inspired by Bakhtiyar Vahabzade's poem "Martyrs" told about what happened in a house shortly before the Soviet army entered Baku on the evening of January 19.

The event continued with a musical part. Songs dedicated to the martyrs were performed by Elnur Namazov, who lives in Hungary.

In the end, a short film directed by Ali-Sattar Guliyev and starring Rasim Jafar and Azer Aydemir called "I'm looking for my brother" was screened.

The event ended with the singing of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan in accordance with the content of the performance.

