Shamil Aliyev's film named best at British Film Festival [PHOTO]

By Laman Ismayilova

Shamil Aliyev's film Creators has won first place among documentaries at the British Film Festival in London, Azernews reports.

The British Film Festival is an important annual event that attracts a lot of attention from both art circles and the British public. The event took place at Cineworld Cinema in London with the participation of the leading cinema, fine arts, architecture, and fashion masters.

The film Creators tells about the life and work of famous Azerbaijani architects Mikail Useynov (1905-1992) and Sadig Dadashev (1905-1946). It narrates how communist ideology affected their work and the Azerbaijani cultural heritage in the XX century.

The film was shot by the order of the Azerbaijani Culture Ministry and Salname film studio in 2020.

The documentary was repeatedly awarded at international film festivals in Italy, India, Japan, the USA, the UK, India, Spain, the Netherlands, the UAE, Qatar, and other countries.

The author of the film's idea is the chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Union of Architects, Honored Architect, Professor Elbay Qasimzada, scriptwriter - People's Writer Natig Rasulzada, cinematographer - Rufat Suleymanov, production designer - Lala Huseynzada, film composer - Azar Askarov, producer - Nazim Huseynov.

Shamil Aliyev's documentary has also been submitted for the Oscar long list.

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, on March 12, 2023.

