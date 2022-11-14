Baku Jazz Festival 2022 promises scores of colorful shows [PHOTO]

14 November 2022 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Jazz Festival returns this fall promising scores of colorful shows, Azernews reports.

The anticipated music festival is scheduled for November 15-20 and promises to please jazz lovers with a myriad of jazz musicians who established themselves as acclaimed musicians.

This is primarily the Grammy Award winner, Swiss performer Gregory Maret. Over the past decade, he has become a unique and compelling voice in a wide spectrum of the contemporary jazz world.

Gregory has successfully collaborated with world-class musicians like Herbie Hancock, Pat Metheny, Cassandra Wilson, Marcus Miller.

Grammy Award winner will perform together with Azerbaijani musicians including young pianist Elbay Mammadzada on November 15.

Brazilian diva Heloisa Lourenco will perform with an incendiary program on November 16. The festival will be followed by concerts by the virtuoso Dutch pianist Mike Del Ferro, the Israeli band Yogef Shetrit as well as the music band led by German experimental jazz vocalist Michael Schiefel.

The program of the Baku Jazz Festival 2022 will be closed by the Italian duet of guitarist Federico Casagrande and trumpeter Fulvio Sigurta, who was chosen as the soloist of the new performance Sweet Time Suite by the legendary Kenny Wheeler.

The second stage of the International contest of young performers "I am Jazzman!" is scheduled for November 17.

Around 63 musicians applied for participation in the "I am Jazzman!" contest, which became a record since the founding of this competition.

The award ceremony and the final concert, titled Ekalogic will take place at International Mugham Center on November 19.

Baku Jazz Festival traditionally offers its fans a wide program, where, in addition to concerts, art exhibitions, and jazz-themed cinema days are organized.

This year, talented contemporary artist Ramina Saadathan created a series of paintings under the theme "Dancing Jazz".

At the exhibition, the audience will see how the artist spontaneously creates eye-popping paintings to the sounds of splendid jazz music.

The unique art project will be presented at QGallery on November 17.

Furthermore, jazz lovers have a chance to enjoy a film about jazz legend Miles Davis at YARAT Contemporary Art Space. The event will be hosted by renowned film critic Ulvi Mehti.

The Baku Jazz Festival 2022 is going to be the perfect end of the fall season.

