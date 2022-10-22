German embassy, Old City Museum Center eye cooperation [PHOTO]

22 October 2022 14:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The German embassy in Azerbaijan and the Icharishahar Museum Center have agreed on cooperation, the German ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann wrote on his Twitter.

In keeping with the document, Germany will finance the project of the Old Museum Center to restore, conserve and digitize the collection of negatives, photographs, and printed works from the period from 1964 to 1989.

The Old City Museum Center is a structural division of the Icharishahar State Historical-Architectural Reserve.

The Center is open to the public with the legendary Maiden Tower, the Shirvanshahs Palace Complex, the Gala State Historical-Ethnographic Reserve Museum, Siratagli (arched-shaped), and Beyler Mosque that unites the time and the people with the feeling of love to humanity.

The Museum Center aims at promoting Azerbaijan's rich culture and history.

