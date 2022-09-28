Culture minister visits cultural institutions in Aghdash [PHOTO]

28 September 2022 13:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Culture Minister Anar Karimov continues his visits to the regional cultural institutions, Azernews reports citing the ministry.

The main purpose of the visit is to improve the Culture Ministry's activities, and management system by increasing the efficiency of the work in the cultural institutions.

After meeting with Agdash citizens, the minister viewed Agdash Cultural Center, which is planned to be renovated by the ministry.

The minister was briefed on the plan for a major overhaul of the institution. Anar Karimov gave instructions and recommendations regarding the repairs there.

The minister also visited the Agdash Museum of Local History, which has been operating since 1986.

Anar Karimov was informed that for a long time, the museum operated in Haji Muhammad Agha House, a historical monument of local importance.

The museum fund contains 6,758 exhibits, 1,100 of which are on permanent display.

The minister also got acquainted with the activities of the Gabil Aliyev Children's Music School No. 1.

The school provides classes on musical instruments, like piano, tar, kamancha, accordion, clarinet and naghara. The school employs 125 teachers.

Around 460 students are currently studying in the music school.

At the end of his trip, Anar Karimov visited Aghdash Central Library, which holds about 400,000 books as well as the Magsud Sheikhzade House Museum.

Uzbek writer Magsud Sheikhzade contributed to the development of the Azerbaijani-Uzbek literary ties.

Recall that Anar Karimov previously visited a number of cultural institutions in Goycay.

Anar Karimov got acquainted with the activities of a number of historical monuments and cultural institutions, where he was informed about the material and technical capabilities of the institutions, their current state, and their activities.

The minister visited the Alley of Martyrs, Heydar Aliyev Center, Goycay Museum of Local Lore, the Bigir Rural House of Folklore, Rasul Rza Cultural Center, Goychay Central Library, Arif Mammadov Children's Music School, etc.

In Bigir village, he paid tribute to the soldiers of the Caucasus Islamic Army, who died in the fight against the Bolshevik-Dashnak units, who committed massacres in Azerbaijan in 1918.

