Philharmonic Hall to mark composer Fikrat Amirov's centenary

The Azerbaijani State Philharmonic Hall will present a concert program "From Mugham to Symphony", Azernews reports.

The concert program is timed to the 100th anniversary of the great national composer Fikrat Amirov.

At the concert, the soloists will be accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra conducted by People's Artist Yalchin Adigozalov.

Fikrat Amirov successfully synthesized folk music and mugham traditions with modern musical techniques.

The composer wrote the first Azerbaijani lyrical-psychological opera on a contemporary theme. In the opera "Sevil", the composer used a variety of musical forms.

Amirov's symphonic mughams "Shur" and "Kurd Ovshari" are unprecedented in the history of world music.

He is the author of numerous operas, ballets, symphonies, symphonic poems, symphonic mugham, suites, capriccio, piano concertos, sonatas, musical comedies, and songs, love songs, piano pieces, music for dramatic productions, and movies.

Fikrat Amirov's heritage, which calls for patriotism, always instills spiritual richness, and glorifies human ideals, is one of the brightest pages in the history of the Azerbaijani music.

UNESCO will celebrate the centenary of Fikrat Amirov. The decision was announced at the 41st UNESCO General Conference in Paris.

As a result of joint activities of the Culture and Foreign Ministries, Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to UNESCO, and the National Commission for UNESCO, the relevant nomination documents were submitted to UNESCO.

The events have been included in the program of anniversaries for 2022-2023.

