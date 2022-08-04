"Shusha Calling" radio program turns six months

4 August 2022 12:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Shusha is a city of tremendous historical, cultural, and strategic importance for Azerbaijan. Considering its historical and cultural significance, 2022 is declared the Year of Shusha in Azerbaijan.

Many projects have been successfully implemented in Azerbaijan and other countries within the Year of Shusha.

A radio program "Shusha Calling" is one of those projects aimed at promoting the city's rich historical and cultural legacy.

Launched six months ago, the radio program tells about the history, customs, and traditions of the capital of Azerbaijani culture as well as the life path of individuals who were born in this city and linked their fate with it forever.

The project is initiated by the Culture Ministry, the State Service for Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage as well as AzerNyuMedia and Avto FM.

The project consists of five parts dedicated to Shusha's culture, history, and lifestyle.

The radio program is aired every Friday. The project manager is Kamran Gasimov, presenter - RJ Yaqut, sound engineer - Yashar Bakhish, and consultant-historian Elchin Ahmadov.

