Vagif Poetry Days start in Shusha

By Laman Ismayilova

The Vagif Poetry Days have started today in Shusha, Azernews reports.

War veterans, cultural and art workers, as well as members of the Union of Azerbaijani Writers, are attending the festival.

Vagif Poetry Days started with a book exhibition outside the Karabakh Hotel.

The official opening of the event and a theatrical concert will take place soon.

The project is co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Azerbaijani Culture Ministry, and the Union of Azerbaijani Writers.

The Vagif Poetry Days are being held for the second time in Azerbaijan's cultural capital since Shusha was liberated from Armenian occupation.

In 2021, a large-scale event was held for the first time in the poet's native city after its liberation from the Armenian occupation.

Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev was the first, who instructed holding the Vagif Poetry Days. Until 1991, the cultural event was held annually in Azerbaijan.

The 2021 Vagif Poetry Days were remembered by fascinating performances, colorful exhibitions, literary symposiums, and the heart-touching poetic composition "From Nizami to Vagif".

The 2022 Vagif Poetry Days also promise to be very special. As part of the event, poems will be performed in front of the Molla Panah Vagif mausoleum and in other historical parts of Shusha.

