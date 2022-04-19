By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan will be represented at the 59th Venice Biennale, one of the world's most popular art platforms. The country has been participating in the Venice Biennale every two years since 2007.

The Azerbaijani pavilion at the Venice Biennale is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation on the theme "Born to love".

The national pavilion will open in the Procuratie Vecchie building on April 21.

The pavilion will showcase art pieces by seven national artists Zhuk (Narmin Israfilova), Infinity, Ramina Saadatkhan, Fidan Kim (Novruzova), Fidan Akhundova, Sabiha Khankishiyeva, Agdas Baghirzade.

Curated by Emin Mammadov, the exhibition "Born to Love" is a reinterpretation of the principles of the time, imbued with the history of Azerbaijani culture and trends in modern technology.

The discovery of nature, life, and the Universe poses enormous challenges to humans. We would all like to better understand who we are, where we come from, and where we are going – we would like to focus on something bigger than ourselves and more significant than the latest electronics or fashion.

The Covid-19 pandemic turned the world upside down. Quarantine has reshaped the territory of art, and the virus has created its realist mythology – about how disease and death can come suddenly and change the course of our lives.

"Born to Love", which presents works created during a time like no other before, aims to honor the art community and shed light on its diligence and tenacity in ensuring that art always survives.

The Venice Biennale is an international art biennial exhibition held in Venice, Italy.

Often described as "the Olympics of the art world", the large-scale art event features a central exhibition curated by that year's artistic director, national pavilions hosted by individual nations and independent exhibitions throughout Venice.

The 59th Venice Biennale will last until November 27.

