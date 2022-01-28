By Laman Ismayilova

The Cadenza Chamber Orchestra has performed a spectacular concert at the International Mugham Center. The orchestra captivates the audience with heartfelt performances.

The spectators enjoyed music pieces by Azerbaijani and Japanese composers. The musicians brilliantly performed Aydin Azimov's "Bitiq" and Toru Takemitsu's Nostalghia.

Spectacular concert aroused great interest among the audience.

Founded in 2016, Cadenza orchestra aims at preserving the traditions of modern musical performance in Azerbaijan and developing the traditions of modern musical ensembles created in the country.

The artistic director of the orchestra is the composer Turkar Gasimzade.

Since its foundation, Cadenza chamber orchestra has successfully performed at republican and international festivals.

In 2021, the orchestra performed a New Year concert at the International Mugham Center.

The concert titled "Joke and Dance" featured works of the classics of world and Azerbaijani music, including Joseph Haydn, Dmitry Shostakovich, Johann Strauss, Gara Garayev, John Cage and Olivier Messiaen.

The orchestra conducts musical and educational events in cities and regions, where it performs compositions related to all periods of music history.

