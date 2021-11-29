By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's young talent Farid Kazakov has performed a one-man show at Salaam Cinema Baku.

The one-man show was staged by the Russian director Louise Air, who successfully worked with such famous actors as Nikolai Lebedev, Nikita Kukushin, Yan Tsapnik and many others.

First one-man show in Azerbaijan

Stunning one-man show "Enuement" is considered the first solo choreographic performance in Azerbaijan.

For the first time, the one-man show premiered at the YARAT Contemporary Art Space.

"This is the first choreographic performance in Azerbaijan, which won the Grand Prix at the third Kuranta Festival of Non-state plastic theaters in St. Petersburg last year. Over these years, I have successfully represented Azerbaijan at international level. I will keep trying to achieve further success although it is not easy", said Kazakov.

Enuement

"Sometimes, we want to return to the past and tell ourselves what awaits us in the future: to warn about envy and glory, triumphs and physical injuries. In this one-man show, I divided the space into: the stage (performances, applause and jubilant spectators) and backstage (pain, bruises, injuries and envious people)," the dancer said.

Complex choreography

Farid Kazakov said he was excited before the show. He performed at Salaam Cinema Baku for the first time. Moreover, the choreography is very complex and even dangerous.

The dancer was fully aware of the consequences but his passion for art let him to put his fears aside.

"Enuement is a complex one-man show where I embody five different characters. Moving from one to another, I have to completely switch emotionally and physically. For an hour I am alone on stage, this imposes a special responsibility, because you have to constantly keep the audience in the air, completely capturing the attention for a whole hour. I am glad and happy that all efforts were crowned with success and the one-man show caused vivid emotions in the audience," the dancer said.

Farid Kazakov holds the title "The most talented dancer in Turkey". He is the three times winner of the prestigious prize "Solo Star Russia" and "The best solo dancer of Russia".

In April, Farid Kazakov was appointed as European Cultural Association Ambassador.

The dancer became the first official representative of Azerbaijan and Turkey within the European Cultural Association.

In 2019, the dancer successfully performed at the International Kremlin Stars Competition, Solo Star All-Russian Theatre Festival and the Art Star International Competition and Festival.

He was also named as the most successful dancer according to "Trend of the Year 2019 Awards". The winners were determined by voting on social networks and media monitoring.

In 2021, he was named the best solo dancer for the third time in Russia. The dancer took part in Solo Star Russia 2021.

Farid Kazakov also shares his skills and knowledge with young people. Farid has been training future gymnasts since 2012. Presently, he is the head coach of the Zabradance Baku School of Gymnastics and Dance.

He is also actively involved in charity work. In February, he presented his new charity project "For Kids of Azerbaijan" at the Rehabilitation Centre for Children with Down Syndrome.

The famous dancer also held a charity project in several organizations such as the Ders Evi Education Centre and the Yaradan Creative Union.

