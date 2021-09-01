By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Street Photo Festival (BSPF) has displayed stunning works of the Honored Cultural Worker Farid Khairulin (1947-2020), known as one of the best contemporary photographers.

The exhibition took place at the Shirvanshahs' Palace, showcasing over 40 works from the photographer's personal archive, Trend Life reported.

The event was supported by the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve, Icherisheher Museum Center, the Russian Information and Cultural Center in Baku and the Culture Ministry's Museum Center.

Public and cultural figures, famous photographers, friends and family members of Farid Khairulin paid tribute to the photographer.

The event was attended by the head of the Rossotrudnichestvo office in Baku Irek Zinnurov, Honored Art Worker, fashion designer Fakhriya Khalafova, Honored Artists Irina Eldarova and Zaur Kantemirov, the founders of the conceptual doll and doll as an art object in Azerbaijan's contemporary art Parviz Huseynov and Irina Gundorina.

The evening was hosted by the Azerbaijani radio and TV presenter, Honored Cultural Worker Rahib Azeri, who spoke about his friendship with Farid Khairulin.

Speaking about the photographer, Rahib Azeri stressed his role in Azerbaijan`s photography.

The TV presenter and Farid Khairulin often met at Baku Jazz Festivals. One day, the photographer invited him to his photo studio. Rahib Azeri was amazed by the works of the contemporary photographer.

Director of the Icherisheher Museum Center, Honored Cultural Worker Amina Melikova stressed that it is no coincidence that the evening in memory of Farid Khairulin is held in Icherisheher, because he loved this place so much.

"Farid Khairulin was very intelligent person. His appearance at various events has always attracted attention. It was impossible not to notice him. Today we all really miss Farid Khairulin," said Melikova.

Honored Art worker, cameraman Rafig Gambarov shared his memories of Farid Khairulin, with whom he was friends for over 50 years.

"He was a unique photojournalist, yes, a photojournalist, because he wrote texts for his photographs. Farid Khairulin himself did not like the word photographer. Now we can enjoy his photographers at this exhibition. Every photo keeps a piece of his heart and soul," he added.

Next, the head of the YARAT cultural programs department Ulviya Akhundova, photographer Fakhriya Mammadova, Ph.D. in art history Narmina Aghasi and others shared their memories of Farid Khairulin and spoke about his photography art.

Over his creative activity Farid Khairulin was always in the midst of stormy events, made photo reports on numerous foreign trips, covering important international events in many countries. He visited such hot spots as Shusha, Khankendi, Aghdam, and Khojaly.

The photographer captured the Black January tragedy. Khairulin collaborated with many media outlets, including TASS and Reuters.

Farid Khairulin was a member of the Union of Journalists and the Union of Artists, the Azerbaijani Photographers Association. He is a laureate of the Hasan bey Zardabi Prize, Humay and Golden Argus prizes and many other awards.

Over his life, Khairulin took part in numerous republican and foreign photo exhibitions.

His personal photo exhibitions opened in Russia, Morocco, China, Iran, Switzerland, Germany, Cuba, Mexico, etc.

Khairulin was a member of the board of the Union of Photographers and the Union of Journalists of the USSR.

Khairulin's works adorn public and private galleries in Germany, Israel, USA, Great Britain, Russia and others.

His ecological series "Paying for Oil" was the first piece of photographic art that got into a museum under the Department of Ecology of the British Foreign Office - before that, only paintings were exhibited there.

The exhibition will run until September 5.

