By Laman Ismayilova

Young vocalists have thrilled music lovers with romances as part of "From the Treasury of Nizami" project.

The "Perfect troupe" music ensemble performed romances written to the words of Nizami Ganjavi by the young composer Saleh Nazarov.

The project is timed to the 880th anniversary of eminent genius poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi and the Year of Nizami Ganjavi in ​​Azerbaijan.

A new group of young vocalists "Perfect troupe" has been created at the initiative of the director of the Heydar Aliyev Palace Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov.

The team includes laureate of republic and international music competitions Elmira Gasanova, Islama Abdullayeva, Nigar Askarova, Rza Khosrovzade and Ekaterina Isayeva.

All conditions have been created for the vocalists to unleash their creative potential.

The works of Nizami Ganjavi were translated into many languages. The rare manuscript copies of his works are kept and preserved like precious pearls in famous libraries, museums and literary foundations in cities such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, Baku, Tashkent, Tabriz, Tehran, Cairo, Istanbul, Delhi, London, Paris and others.

In Khamsa (Quintet), the poet revealed the living pages of history. The attack of the Russians on Barda city, a fairy tale of the Russian Princess, the beautiful Shirin amazons, battles, described in various poems of Nizami - all this is historically and geographically related to medieval Azerbaijan and the Caucasus.

The description of a man's inner world, his feelings, and thoughts along with the dynamic development of the main hero's characters underlies the basic aim and content of Nizami’s literary school.

Nizami Ganjavi passed away in 1209 in his native city of Ganja. A grandiose tomb was raised over his grave.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz