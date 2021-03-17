By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition dedicated to Novruz holiday has opened at National Art Museum

Metal products, exquisite examples of artistic embroidery, carpets and national clothes, paintings by Azerbaijani artists grabbed the attention of art lovers.

The exposition includes works by prominent Azerbaijani artists - Sattar Bahlulzade, Maral Rahmanzade, Vajia Samedova, Altai Hajiyev, Davud Kazimov, Eyyub Mammadov, Mahmud Tagiyev, Sadikh Sharifzade, Sara Manafova and others. The exhibition also features sketches of national Azerbaijani clothing created by the People's Artist of Azerbaijan Badura Afganli for the State Song and Dance Ensemble.

The exposition will be open until the end of the month.

Established in 1937, National Art Museum consists of two buildings standing next to each other. Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum. Moreover, about 12,000 items are kept in storage.

Art connoisseurs have a chance to enjoy the best examples of decorative-applied arts of Western Europe.

Art works of Italian, French, German and Polish painters are displayed at the museum.

The second edifice built in 1885 houses Eastern art, is represented particularly by Persian, Turkish, Chinese and Japanese art.

Russian art is represented by paintings of Karl Briullov, Alexey Venetsianov, Vasily Vereshchagin, Isaac Levitan, Vladimir Makovsky, Valentin Serov, Vladimir Borovikovsky, Vasily Tropinin, Konstantin Korovin and Ivan Shishkin. There are also restored samples of Russian avant-garde.

The works of Azerbaijani artists such as Mir Mohsun Navvab, Bahruz Kangarli, Tahir Salahov, Azim Azimzade, Salam Salamzade, Vidadi Narimanbeyov, Mikail Abdullayev, Togrul Narimanbeyov and sculptor Omar Eldarov are also kept in the museum halls.