By Laman Ismayilova

Fashion designer Shervin Najafpour has held a photo session of her collection "Land of our origin" inspired by Gobustan.

Her collection includes 15 outfits and feature the colors of Azerbaijani flag and Gobustan rock petroglyphs, Sputnik Azerbaijan reported.

Settled since the 8th millennium BC, Gobustan is home to some of the world's most impressive rock engravings

Most of the rock engravings in Gobustan depict primitive men, animals, battle-pieces, ritual dances, bullfights, boats with armed oarsmen, warriors with lances in their hands, camel caravans, pictures of sun and stars.

"Land of our origin" is characterized by the elegant silhouettes and gorgeous color palette.

"This collection is very dear to me. I have put a lot of work into it. I always try to use traditional elements in my fashion collections to promote Azerbaijan`s rich historical heritage. As soon as the pandemic ends, I will present this collection in Baku as well," the designer said.

Now she is currently working on a new collection inspired by Karabakh. This project is very important for her, so Najafpur is working on it carefully to ensure that everything is at a high level.

"I really want to fly to Azerbaijan to fulfill my dream - to visit Karabakh. I also dream of presenting my collection there," the designer added.

Shervin Najafpour is a Norwegian fashion designer of Azerbaijani origin. She designs stylish clothes for many celebrities and even royal family.

Last year, Shervin Najafpour presented "I'm a Star" collection at Antalya Fashion Week 2019 in Turkey. Her collection was highly appreciated by fashion experts.

