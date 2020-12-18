By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture will carry out restoration works in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

The Culture Ministry will restore the cultural and historical monuments destroyed by the Armenian invaders.

Notably, the Ministry has recently named a number of cultural institutions to be restored in Shusha city.

In general, 210 historical-cultural monuments, 30 cultural houses, 19 libraries, 8 musical schools, 7 museums, 1 gallery and 1 theater will be restored in Shuha city.

As a result of Armenian vandalism, hundreds of cultural institutions, including 927 libraries with 4.6 million books, 808 palaces of culture, clubs and other cultural institutions, 85 music and art schools were destroyed in the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

Nearly 22 museums and museum branches, four art galleries, four theaters, two concert halls, eight parks of culture and recreation, were subjected to the Armenian vandalism.

Over 700 historical and cultural monuments registered by the state before the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were looted, including the 11 and 15-span Khudaferin bridges in Jabrayil, Ganjasar and Khudavend sanctuaries in Kalbajar, the mausoleum in Aghdam's Khachin Turbetli village, Azykh cave in Fuzuli as well as Shusha state historical and architectural reserve.