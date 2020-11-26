By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Culture Ministry and the Harvard Art Museums have discussed ways of expanding partnership in various areas.

The sides expressed readiness to carry out joint activities aimed at preserving Azerbaijani carpets in the Harvard Art Museums.

The Culture Ministry thanked the museum management for correcting the section on the Talysh carpet of the 1860s, which was mistakenly presented as part of the Armenian culture in the museum's digital collections.

The ministry presented historical reference to the carpet's origin. The 19th-century Talysh carpet was woven in Azerbaijan.

According to prominent carpet artist Latif Karimov it was included into Azerbaijan's Karabakh carpet school.

The Culture Ministry informed the other side about the celebration of the 10th anniversary since the inclusion of Azerbaijan's carpet weaving art in the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Notably, the research on national exhibits kept in world museums is currently underway.

The book "The Stars of the Caucasus: Silk Embroideries from Azerbaijan" (2017) was the first academic publication giving information about embroidery and presenting photos of previously unexplored exhibits.

Next book, "Pearls of Azerbaijan in world museums" is also regarded as one of the most important works done in this direction.

